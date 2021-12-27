Calendar1228 2021

Today

ä READ WITH SPD through Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For ages 5–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 4 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä VISION BOARD Party will be held Jan. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.