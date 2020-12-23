Calendar1225 2020

Today

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed through Saturday. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Jan. 4 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä KIDS’ JOURNALING Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Jan. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä TEEN JOURNALING Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Jan. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package will be available for pickup Jan. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Feather Earrings will be held Jan. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.



Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.