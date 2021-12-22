Calendar1223 2021

Today

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed through Sunday for the Christmas Holiday. The Library will reopen Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Dec. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. Movie: “Pokemon 2.”

ä READ WITH SPD Dec. 27–30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For ages 5–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.