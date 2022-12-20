Calendar1221 2022

Today

ä STEM TIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11.



Thursday

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.



Friday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Dec. 23–24&26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.



Upcoming Events

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Dec. 28 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TRY SERIES: Marvel Trivia will be held Dec. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FUN FIT Nutrition Program will be held Dec. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.