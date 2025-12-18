Calendar1219 2025

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS vs. Adults Trivia will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ken Burns’ American Revolution Screening,” will be held Friday, 4:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOLIDAY GIFT Making Class will be offered through Saturday in the Community Room of Statesboro Regional Library. All day while supplies last. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä TECH HELP will be offered Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Dec. 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL with hot chocolate and muffins will be held Dec. 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä COMPLIMENTARY CHRISTMAS Dinner for Senior Citizens and the Needy will be held Dec. 25, noon-2 p.m., at the Jones-Love Cultural Center at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sponsored by Johnson Grove Baptist Church and Truthful Lodge #375. For more information call (912) 541-1389.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Dec. 27, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Dec. 29 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä DECEMBER BIRTHDAY and New Year Celebration will be held Dec. 30 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.