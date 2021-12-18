Calendar1218 2021

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä ADULT CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Sunday

ä PICKUP for the city of Statesboro’s Toy Drive will be held Sunday in the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, Lee Hill Drive off Denmark Street, beginning at 1 p.m. for families who previously requested toys. Parents/guardians may still request to receive toy donations by calling Delinda Gaskins, Bulloch County NAACP president, at (912) 682-4917. Any toy donations left after the pickup will be made available to the public at 3 p.m.

ä FOOD GIVEAWAY will be held Sunday, 2–3 p.m., in the parking lot of the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County, Lee Hill Drive off Denmark Street. Presented by the city of Statesboro, in partnership with the Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, the Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation.

Upcoming Events

ä READ WITH SPD Dec. 20–22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For ages 5–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec, 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Dec. 23–26 for the Christmas Holiday. The Library will reopen Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Dec. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. Movie: “Pokemon 2.”

ä READ WITH SPD Dec. 27–30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For ages 5–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.