Calendar1216 2022

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILINGUAL STORY Time will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.

ä STATESBORO HIGH School Class of 1973 is planning their 50th Class Reunion for Spring 2023. Classmates’ contact information is needed. Please email Bonnie at bon_w1@yahoo.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.



Upcoming Events

ä COMMUNITY & Chess will be held Dec. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 7–17. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Un-Digitalize Probate Records for Bulloch County,” will be held Dec. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä STEM TIME will be held Dec. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.