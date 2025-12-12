Calendar1213 2025

Today

BREAKFAST WITH Santa and the Dinosaurs Event will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Saturday, 1–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity with Emily will be held Dec. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Dec. 16 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä CHRITMAS PARTY will be held Dec. 16 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at noon. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Class: Budgeting for the Holidays will be offered Dec. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä HOLIDAY GIFT Making Class will be offered Dec. 17–20 in the Community Room of Statesboro Regional Library. All day while supplies last. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Dec. 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä PARENTING CONVERSATIONS Class will be offered Dec. 18, 4–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Dec. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS vs. Adults Trivia will be held Dec. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ken Burns’ American Revolution Screening,” will be held Dec. 19, 4:30–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Dec. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Dec. 22 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL with hot chocolate and muffins will be held Dec. 23 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä COMPLIMENTARY CHRISTMAS Dinner for Senior Citizens and the Needy will be held Dec. 25, noon-2 p.m., at the Jones-Love Cultural Center at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Sponsored by Johnson Grove Baptist Church and Truthful Lodge #375. For more information call (912) 541-1389.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Dec. 27, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.