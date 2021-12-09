Calendar1209 2021

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Friday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed all day Friday for staff training. The Library will reopen at 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä BREAKFAST WITH Santa will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.



Sunday

ä HOLIDAY HOP Performance featuring The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters will be held Sunday at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m. Note: tickets purchased for the original May 2020 show, which was rescheduled due to COVID-19, are still valid.



Upcoming Events

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin Dec. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library. Inquire at the front desk for instructions.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Dec. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Pokemon.”

ä MEETING of the Mayoral Ad Hoc Committee on Package Shops will be held Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. For more information call (912) 587-5957.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “DNA Kit Comparison,” will be held Dec. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Dec. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting will be held Dec. 16 (third Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Dec. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Dec. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.