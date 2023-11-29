Calendar1130 2023

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Online or Offline: Bulloch County Case Study,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä POKEMON RESCUE Operation Mega-Hunt Hunt will continue through Dec. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä KIDS’ PAINT & Sip Event will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Dec. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street. A Council Work Session will coincide with this meeting.

ä GENEALOGY Program will be held Dec. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Program topic: “Family History.” For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Dec. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will follow the meal. Program, “The Music of Christmas,” will be presented by Dr. Michael Braz, Georgia Southern University, retired. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held Dec. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Dec. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Dec. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Dec. 13 in the Kids’ Craft Activity Room of Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN PAINT & Sip Event will be held Dec.14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME FIRST” Fall Session Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., through Nov. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.