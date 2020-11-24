Calendar1129 2020

Upcoming Events

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting will be held Dec. 1 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Dec. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Dec. 3 via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–10.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Christmas Program will be held Dec. 3. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. The luncheon meeting begins at noon. For more information or to make a reservation (required) call Emily Sproul, treasurer, at (304) 377-8112.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library is open Monday­–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., with limited building capacity and limited accessibility. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.