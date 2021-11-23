Calendar1124 2021

Today

ä STEM DAY will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Importance of Maps in Genealogy,” will be held Nov. 30 at Eastside Cemetery beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Dec. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä TINSEL and Tidings, a Holiday Art Market, will be held Dec. 2, 5:30–7 p.m., at Plank & Tile, Highway 301 South.

ä 5TH ANNUAL Christmas Parade & Festival will be held Dec. 4, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., at Portal City Hall, downtown Portal. Line up for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m.; parade begins at 10 a.m. There will be vendors.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Dec. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.