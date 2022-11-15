Calendar1116 2022

Thursday

ä GA CYBER Academy – Apply to College Day will be held Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FUN FIT Nutrition Program will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä STEM PROGRAM will be held Nov. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.