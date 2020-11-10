Calendar1111 2020

Today

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Wednesday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 11 a.m. with Sen.-elect Billy Hickman as guest speaker. Social-distancing and CDC guidelines will be in place. For more information call (912) 531-9483.

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Friday. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Georgia Death Certificates,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. in the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Room, 115 North Main Street

ä TEEN BOOK Club for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Nov. 16 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Nov. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä CLASS, “How to Create Your Own Illuminated Table Setting,” for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Nov. 17 beginning at 7 p.m. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä TODDLE TIME Care Package Pickup will be held Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLE DRIVE-IN Storytime will be held Nov. 18 beginning at 11 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Nov. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.