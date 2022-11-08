Calendar1108 2022

Today

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.



Wednesday

ä STEM ACTIVITY will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Bygone Days of Ancestors,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.



Friday

ä BILINGUAL STORY Time will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.



Saturday

ä GIRL/DAD Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 6–11.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Cleaning Gravestone at Middleground,” will be held Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä COOKING DEMONSTRATION will be held Nov. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Nov. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Do You Really Have Cherokee Ancestors?,” will be held Nov. 15 beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Nov. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TRIVIA SMORGASBORD will be held Nov. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 13 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.