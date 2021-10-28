Calendar1029 2021

Today

ä TIM BURTON Scavenger Hunt will held through Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä REGISTRATION for the TrueBlue 5K and Abbie’s Adventure Race will be held through Friday at 5 p.m. Events, to be held Saturday live and virtually, include the TrueBlue 5K Path, Abbie’s Adventure Race Path or the Kiddie Run, which is free for children. The registration fee is $20–30. T-shirts available to the first 300 registered participants. For more information visit www.abbiedeloachfoundation.com.

Saturday

ä HALLOWEEN “BOOK and Treat” will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Nov. 2 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Nov. 4 in Room 306, third floor of First United Methodist Church, South Main Street. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Religion During and After the American Revolution,” will be presented by Dr. John Waters.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Nov. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOTANIC GARDEN Plant Sale will be held Nov. 6–7 at the Garden, 1503 Bland Avenue. Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.; and Sunday, noon–4 p.m. Annuals, perennials, shrubs and trees will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.



Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.