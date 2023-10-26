Calendar1028 2023

Today

ä FALL FESTIVAL/Dance will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Portal Elementary School. There will be bounce houses, slides, music, a dunk tank, costume and pumpkin carving contests and more. Costumes welcome, but no masks. Family packages are $20, individuals are $5. Hosted by the PTO.

ä EAST GEORGIA Marching Band Competition will be held Saturday at Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. Doors open at 1 p.m.; first performance begins at 2 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 and under. There will be venders and SHS organizations selling food. Volunteers welcome and donations accepted. For more information email rriley@bullochschools.org or call (912) 690-0673.

ä FALL PLANT Sale will be held Oct. 28–29 at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Hours: Saturday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.; Sunday, noon–4 p.m. Items for sale include annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, natives and more.

Upcoming Events

ä BOOKS, TREATS & Creepy Candy Event will be held Oct. 31, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Nov. 2 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Business will begin at noon. Program, “Linda’s Heirlooms: The Art and History of Quilting,” will be presented by Brent Tharpe, Georgia Southern University Museum director. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä POKEMON RESCUE Operation Mega-Hunt Hunt will be held Nov. 1–Dec. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Tattnall Archives With Pharrise Johnson,” will be held Nov. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORY of & Presentation by Asante Tribe – Djembe Drummers of West Africa will be held Nov. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Nov. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FAMILY MUSIC & Movement Storytime will be held Nov. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME FIRST” Fall Session Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., through Nov. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.