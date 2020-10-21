Calendar1022 2020

Today

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Last Will & Testament,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Nov. 13. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Friday

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä FALL ONLINE Plant Sale will be held Friday–Oct. 31. Drive Up/Pick Up will be held Oct. 29–31. Hours: Thursday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Pickup Location: Botanic Garden Visitor Parking Lot, Bland Avenue. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PlantSale. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Upcoming Events

ä FAMILY SCAVENGER Hunt for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Oct. 26 beginning at 8:30 p.m. For ages 10 and older. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info or visit the Library’s Facebook page.

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Oct. 28.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Oct. 28.

ä TEEN CRAFT Kits will be available for pickup Oct. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä DIY PROJECT: Natural Hair Oil will be held Oct. 29 via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m.

ä SCARY STORYTIME for Families will be held Oct. 30 via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page beginning at 8:30 p.m.

ä TRUNK OR Treat Drive-Thru Event will be held Oct. 31, 3–4:30 p.m., at the Statesboro Family YMCA, Clairborne Avenue. Costumes for children encouraged, but not required. Face masks are required. Donations of candy are needed. Those interested in participating in decorating a trunk should contact Hannah Beggs at (912) 225-1962 or hannah.Beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org.

ä DRIVE-THRU Halloween Event will be held Oct. 31, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä HALLOWEEN EVENT will be held Oct. 31, 4–5 p.m., at Books-A-Million. Activities include a story and a costume fashion show. Face masks are required and social distancing will be in place.