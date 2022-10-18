Calendar1019 2022

Thursday

ä BUILDING YOUR Financial Future Class will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How to Digitize Genealogy Records,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FUN FIT Nutrition Program will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 4–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä SPOOKY SCARY Read-Along with Omega Phi Alpha will be held Saturday, noon–2 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 4–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will observe Mental Health for All with a Good Therapy Dog Walk Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m. Location: the East Main Street entrance to the Willie McTell Trail. On-site registration/donation begins at 8 a.m.



Upcoming Events

ä COMMUNITY & Chess Activity will be held Oct. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 7–17. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM ACTIVITY will be held Oct. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Oct. 26 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.