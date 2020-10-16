Calendar1018 2020

Today

ä POINSETTIA FUNDRAISER is being held through Nov. 13. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PoinsettiaSale. Pick Up will be held Dec. 4, noon–5:30 p.m., at the Garden’s Pavilion, Bland Avenue. Cost is $15 each. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN BOOK Club for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä DIY PROJECT for Pickup: Washi Bracelet will be available for pickup Oct. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12 and older while supplies last. A Facebook demonstration will be available Oct. 22.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Last Will & Testament,” will be held Oct. 22 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Oct. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä FALL ONLINE Plant Sale will be held Oct. 23–31. Drive Up/Pick Up will be held Oct. 29–31. Hours: Thursday–Friday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Pickup Location: Botanic Garden Visitor Parking Lot, Bland Avenue. To place an order, visit https://tiny.cc/PlantSale. Proceeds will benefit the Garden.