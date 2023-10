Calendar1017 2023

­­­­­­Today

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY PICKS, a program where library staff picks a book or movie to be read or watched for discussion, will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Pick: “Aliens,” which is rated R for monster violence and language. Copies available at the front desk. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä CORE VACCINE Clinic will be held Thursday, 1–3:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To preregister (strongly encouraged) or for more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Pros & Cons of FamilySearch,” will be held Oct. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held Oct. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LEADING BY Reading Storytime & Tour will be held Oct. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CHESS & Pizza will be held Oct. 25 at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FALL FESTIVAL/Dance will be held Oct. 28, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Portal Elementary School. There will be bounce houses, slides, music, a dunk tank, costume and pumpkin carving contests and more. Costumes welcome, but no masks. Family packages are $20, individuals are $5. Hosted by the PTO.

ä EAST GEORGIA Marching Band Competition will be held Oct. 28 at Womack Field of Statesboro High School, Lester Road. Doors open at 1 p.m.; first performance begins at 2 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 and under. There will be venders and SHS organizations selling food. Volunteers welcome and donations accepted. For more information email rriley@bullochschools.org or call (912) 690-0673.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

