Calendar1016 2020

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN BOOK Club for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä DIY PROJECT for Pickup: Washi Bracelet will be available for pickup Oct. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12 and older while supplies last. A Facebook demonstration will be available Oct. 22.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Last Will & Testament,” will be held Oct. 22 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Oct. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.