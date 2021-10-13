Calendar1014 2021

Today

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Friday

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä AUTHOR TALK featuring Ron Levi will be held Oct. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Oct. 21 at noon in the conference room of the airport. Lunch will be served.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Oct. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Rope Pumpkin will be held Oct. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.