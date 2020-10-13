Calendar1014 2020

Today

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Wednesday.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Wednesday.

Thursday

ä HEADSTONE CLEANING for Statesboro Regional Library’s TAG will be held Thursday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN BOOK Club for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Oct. 19 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä DIY PROJECT for Pickup: Washi Bracelet will be available for pickup Oct. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12 and older while supplies last. A Facebook demonstration will be available Oct. 22.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Oct. 20 at 3:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.