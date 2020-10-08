Calendar1009 2020

Saturday

ä SCREVEN COUNTY High School Class of 1990’s 30th Year Reunion will be held Saturday. A Pop-Up Tent Social Event will be held 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Screven County Recreation Department. For more information, visit the class’ web page at https://www.schs1990.com.

Sunday

ä THE WILLIAM H. and Florence Smith Deal Reunion scheduled to take place Sunday has been cancelled due to COVID-19 precautions.



Upcoming Events

ä DIY PROJECT, Soda Can Bug, will be available for pickup Oct. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last. A Facebook demonstration will be available Oct. 15.

ä THE LOGIC and Accuracy Testing of the Voting Equipment for the Nov. 3rd General Election will begin Oct. 13 at 8:30 a.m. in the basement of the North Main Annex, North Main Street. Masks are required for those observing and social distancing will be enforced.

ä CRAFT KIT Take-outs will be available for pickup Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Oct. 14 beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Wednesday.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Oct. 14 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Wednesday.

ä HEADSTONE CLEANING for Statesboro Regional Library’s TAG will be held Oct. 15 beginning at 4:30 p.m.