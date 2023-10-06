Calendar1007 2023

Today

ä BENEFIT CONCERT for Georgia Kate Anderson will be held Saturday at Twin Oaks Vineyard, Kennedy Pond Road, Statesboro, beginning at 1 p.m. Musical guests include Clayton Hackle, Cole Goodwin and others. There will be vendors, raffles, an auction and more. Tickets are $35 for adults, $20/child and children 9 and younger are free. For more information call Ashley at (912) 601-2356.

ä SCRABBLE PARTY will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Oct. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Oct. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä EDUCATIONAL HOMEBUYING Seminar will be held Oct. 10, 4:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LUNCH & Learn Program, “Recycle to Rocks: A Unique Recycling Alternative,” will be presented Oct. 12, noon–1 p.m., at the Heritage Pavilion at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Cost is $20/person, $15 for Garden members and includes meal and program. To make a pre-paid reservation (required) call (912) 478-1149 or register online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/garden.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä GENEALOGY Program will be held Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. A program on Racer Evans & Ogeechee River Boats will be presented by Dr. Brent Tharp. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 18 and older. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Oct. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY PICKS, a program where library staff picks a book or movie to be read or watched for discussion, will meet Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Pick: “Aliens,” which is rated R for monster violence and language. Copies available at the front desk. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CORE VACCINE Clinic will be held Oct. 19, 1–3:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To preregister (strongly encouraged) or for more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Oct. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

