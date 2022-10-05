Calendar1006 2022

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Members are asked to bring a covered dish. Program, “Elections: What’s New?”, will be presented by Shontay Jones, Bulloch County Elections supervisor.



Friday

ä COMPUTER CLASS will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä FUN FIT Nutrition Program will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 4–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Republican Party will meet Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at Shane’s Rib Shack, Brampton Avenue, with Tim Echols of the Georgia Public Service Commission as speaker. He will talk about issues regarding the Georgia Constitution and energy.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Cemetery Etiquette & Symbols,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Sunday

ä REUNION of the Descendants of Burchard Taylor Beasley and Elizabeth Marsh Beasley will be held Sunday in the fellowship hall of Macedonia Baptist Church. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.



Upcoming Events

ä LISTENING SESSION for the southeast Bulloch residents will be hosted by the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Oct. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For all ages.

ä ADULT PUMPKIN Craft will be held Oct. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry DNA Results,” will be held Oct. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HORROR TRIVIA will be held Oct. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 13 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE by the Zuzu African Acrobats will be held Oct. 12 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now and are $20 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä TEEN CRFT Activity will be held Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will meet Oct. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä BILINGUAL FAMILY Story Time will be held Oct. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.

ä TEEN MAFIA Game will be held Oct. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 12–18.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.