Calendar1005 2021

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä FARMERS MARKET EBT Program will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Thursday

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Thursday for staff development.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Fish and Wildlife Management,” will be presented by Cassey Corbett of Ogeechee Technical College as speaker.

Saturday

ä NIGHTMARE BEFORE Christmas Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 12–18.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Properly Cleaning Headstones,” will be held Oct. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Oct. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Tremors.”

ä TEEN DAY will be held Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Oct. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.