Calendar0930 2021

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Republican Party Breakfast Club will meet Saturday in the Banquet Room of Parkwood RV Park, Highway 301 South, with Vernon Jones, candidate for Georgia governor, as guest speaker. For more information or to RSVP (required, limited seating), call (912) 515-7141.

ä 2021 YOUTH FISHING Tournament will be held Saturday, 8–11 a.m., at the pond at Mill Creek Regional Park, Highway 24 East. Free for all children ages 5–11. Children must be accompanied by an adult and provide their own fishing equipment and bait. Refreshments for all tournament participants. Prizes will be awarded. Hosted by the Bulloch Bass Club. For more information call Morrell McCaskill at (229) 344-5336 or Jeff Beecher at (912) 657-1086.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Oct. 4 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BOOK LAUNCH for “21 Prayers for Teachers” will be held Oct. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä FARMERS MARKET EBT Program will be held Oct. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Oct. 7 for staff development.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Oct. 7 at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Fish and Wildlife Management,” will be presented by Cassey Corbett of Ogeechee Technical College as speaker.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.