Calendar0928 2022

Todayä STEM PROGRAM will meet Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 6–11.Thursdayä SUPPORT YOUR Library Percentage Night will be held Thursday, 5–9 p.m., at Rolling Monkey. For more information call (912) 764-1341.Fridayä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How To Preserve Old Photos &Documents,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.Upcoming Eventsä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Oct. 4 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden will be held Oct. 4–Nov. 29, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University. Meet at the Heritage Pavilion in the Garden. No fee to participate, but donations are appreciated. For more information or to register contact Tommy at tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu or (912) 478-1507.ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Oct. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Members are asked to bring a covered dish. Program, “Elections: What’s New?”, will be presented by Shontay Jones, Bulloch County Elections supervisor.Ongoing Eventsä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.