Calendar0925 2022

Upcoming Events

ä GIZMO 4 Mental Health Activity will be held Sept. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 8–11.

ä STEM PROGRAM will meet Sept. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 6–11.

ä SUPPORT YOUR Library Percentage Night will be held Sept. 29, 5–9 p.m., at Rolling Monkey. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How To Preserve Old Photos & Documents,” will be held Sept. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.