Calendar0923 2022

Today

ä TRY SERIES: Trivia will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 11–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE featuring The Breakfast Club band will be held Friday at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now and are $20 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä CONSTITUTION WEEK, commemorating the signing of the Constitution of the United States, will be celebrated through Sept. 23. The Constitution is 235 years old this year.

Saturday

ä 72ND ANNUAL Brannen Family Reunion will be held Saturday at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 11 a.m. Bring a basket lunch to be served at noon. Program, “Maude Brannen Edge, Renaissance Woman,” will be presented by Sally Obenski.



Upcoming Events

ä GIZMO 4 Mental Health Activity will be held Sept. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 8–11.

ä STEM PROGRAM will meet Sept. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 6–11.

ä SUPPORT YOUR Library Percentage Night will be held Sept. 29, 5–9 p.m., at Rolling Monkey. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How To Preserve Old Photos & Documents,” will be held Sept. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.