Calendar0922 2021

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Cemetery Etiquette,” will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Thursday

ä ADULT BOOK Club Interest Meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For seniors. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä YARD SALE & Adoption Event will be held Friday–Saturday at Fix the Boro Snip Clinic, East Inman Street. Hours for Yard Sale (both days) are 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; Adoption Event, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the spay/neuter clinic and public assistance programs.

Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä ADULT PAINTING Class will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKING WITH Kids Class Part 1 will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How to Find a Grave,” will be held Sept. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BILINGUALTODDLER Time will be held Sept. 29 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STEM DAY will be held Sept. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–12.

Ongoing Events





ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.