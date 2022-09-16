Calendar0917 2022

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä CONSTITUTION WEEK, commemorating the signing of the Constitution of the United States, will be celebrated through Sept. 23. The Constitution is 235 years old this year.



Upcoming Events

ä CHESS & Community Lecture will be held Sept. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Fair Road, with Michele Martin of the American Association of Suicidology as guest speaker. September is National Suicide Prevention Month. For more information call or text (912) 536-4448.

ä STATESBORO EXCHANGE Club will meet Sept. 20 at noon at Fordham’s Farmhouse, Highway 80 East. For more information call Rhonda Busby at (912) 536-5626.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Sept. 20 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Sept. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Sept. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä TRY SERIES: Trivia will be held Sept. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 11–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE featuring The Breakfast Club band will be held Sept. 23 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now and are $20 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä 72ND ANNUAL Brannen Family Reunion will be held Sept. 24 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 11 a.m. Bring a basket lunch to be served at noon. Program, “Maude Brannen Edge, Renaissance Woman,” will be presented by Sally Obenski.

ä GIZMO 4 Mental Health Activity will be held Sept. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 8–11.

ä STEM PROGRAM will meet Sept. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 6–11.

ä SUPPORT YOUR Library Percentage Night will be held Sept. 29, 5–9 p.m., at Rolling Monkey. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How To Preserve Old Photos & Documents,” will be held Sept. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.