Calendar0913 2022

Wednesday

ä STEM WITH Mr. Fuller will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.



Thursday

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Thursday at noon in the conference room of the airport.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Tax Allocation District (TAD) Committee will be held Thursday at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, Eat Main Street.



Friday

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.



Upcoming Events

ä CHESS & Community Lecture will be held Sept. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Sept. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä TRY SERIES: Trivia will be held Sept. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 11–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE featuring The Breakfast Club band will be held Sept. 23 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets on sale now and are $20 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO PARKINSON’S & Movement Disorders Support Group meets every third Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Action Pact Center, Granade Street. For more information contact Katy Harne at (912) 663-6803 or email harneksjchs@gmail.com.

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.