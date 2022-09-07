Calendar0908 2022

Today

ä TEEN CRFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18.For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.



Friday

ä PERFORMANCE featuring The Breakfast Club band will be held Sept. 23 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday and are $20 for adults, $10 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m.

ä BILINGUAL FAMILY Story Time will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m.



Saturday

ä BOARD GAMING will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m.



Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “How To Date Old Photographs,” will be held Sept. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Sept. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä STEM WITH Mr. Fuller will be held Sept. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Sept. 15 at noon in the conference room of the airport.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Sept. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.