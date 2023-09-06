Calendar0907 2023

Today

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Program, “How Bulloch Grows,” will be presented by Benjy Thompson of the Development Authority of Bulloch County. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä PUBLIC HEARING regarding the millage rate will be held Thursday, one at 9 a.m. and one at 6 p.m., in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month is being held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by Week 2, Thursday–Sept. 12, learn about Libby/E-Reads Kids and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON SCAVENGER Hunt will continue throughout the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä CALLED MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Education to set the millage rate will be held Friday at noon in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Sept. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month will be held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by Week 3, Sept. 11–16, learn about Mango and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Sept. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PUBLIC HEARINGS will be hosted by the City of Statesboro Sept. 12 in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street, one at noon and one at 6 p.m. Purpose: to solicit input on the proposed increase of 2023 property taxes for the City of Statesboro.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Sept. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Sept. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be Sept. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Same Name Doesn’t Mean Same Person,” will be held Sept. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Sept. 14 at 6 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR COFFEE & Bingo will be held Sept. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PUERTO RICO Festival will be held Sept. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Sept. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY PICKS, a program where library staff picks a book or movie to be read or watched for discussion, will meet Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Pick: “Tremors.” Copies available at the front desk. For ages 13 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 12–18.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Virginia Genealogy Research With Victoria Robinson,” will be held Sept. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä 73RD ANNUAL Brannen Family Reunion will be held Sept. 23 at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church, Westside Road, beginning at 11 a.m. Bring a basket lunch to be served at noon. Program, “Thomas Alexander Brannen (1792–1876) and the Forgotten Alderman-Kennedy Cemetery,” will be presented by Randy Brannen.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Class will be held Sept. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

