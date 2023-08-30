Calendar0831 2023

Today

ä PUBLIC HEARING regarding the 2023 millage rate will be held Thursday at noon in the boardroom (Suite A) of the Central Office, Williams Road, even though schools are closed due to the possible threat of bad weather.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Getting the Most Out of Genealogical Records,” will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month will be held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by each week to learn about different resources offered and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. Week 1, Tuesday–Saturday, learn about the Pines app. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä POKEMON SCAVENGER Hunt will begin Friday and continue throughout the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FASHION DESIGN Group will meet Saturday at 11 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Sept. 5 at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Exploring Fold3: Military Records,” will be held Sept. 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Sept. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Program, “How Bulloch Grows,” will be presented by Benjy Thompson of the Development Authority of Bulloch County. Bring a covered dish. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä PUBLIC HEARING regarding the millage rate will be held Sept. 7, one at 9 a.m. and one at 6 p.m., in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä LIBRARY CARD Sign-Up Month will be held the month of September at Statesboro Regional Library. Stop by each week to learn about different resources offered and have your ticket stamped to be eligible for an Oct. 9 drawing. Week 2, Sept. 7–12, learn about Libby/E-Reads Kids. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CALLED MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Education to set the millage rate will be held Sept. 8 at noon in the boardroom of the Central Office, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Sept. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Sept. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Sept. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Sept. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be Sept. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Same Name Doesn’t Mean Same Person,” will be held Sept. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., Sept. 5–March 28, 2024, at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

