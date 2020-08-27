Calendar0828 2020

Today

ä FAMILY TRIVIA for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Fri via Zoom beginning at 6:30 p.m. For ages 5–adult. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.



Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting scheduled for Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street, has been cancelled due to lack of agenda/action items.

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Sept. 2 beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Sept. 2 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Sept. 3 beginning at 3:30 p.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–9.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Use Find A Grave,” will be held Sept. 3 via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.