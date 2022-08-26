Calendar0827 2022

Upcoming Events

ä PUBLIC HEARINGS will be hosted by the City of Statesboro Aug. 30 in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street, beginning at 9 a.m. and at 6 p.m. Purpose: to solicit input on the proposed increase of 2022 property taxes for the City of Statesboro.

ä MAGIC CLUB Interest Meeting will be held Aug. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Sept. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Members are asked to bring a covered dish. Program: Kathy Bradley, attorney and local author, will present, “Sifting Artifcats.”

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “The Truth About Family Folklores,” will be held Sept. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Sept. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Sept. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.