Calendar0825 2021

Today

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STEM DAY will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä HARRY POTTER Scavenger Hunt will be held through Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä THERE WILL not be a Bulloch County Board of Education Work Session/Meeting on Thursday.

Saturday

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ADULT CRAFT Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry DNA & Tree Features,” will be held Aug. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TWO PUBLIC Hearings will be held Aug. 31, one at noon and one at 6 p.m., in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street. Purpose: to solicit input of the proposed increase of 2021 property taxes for the City of Statesboro.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.