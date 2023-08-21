Calendar0822 2023

Tuesday

ä LEADING BY Reading will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä CLASS, “HOW to Use a Flash Drive,” will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “Dear Edward.” Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Name Changes in Genealogy,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Saturday

ä FOSTER KIDS Matter 1-Mile Walk will be held Saturday at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds, Highway 67 South, beginning at 11 a.m. Presented by Davon and Tavon Woods. For more information call (201) 468-4870 or visit www.fkm.life.

Upcoming Events

ä TRIVIA WITH Marion will be held Aug. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CLUB will meet Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LIBRARY PICKS, a program where library staff picks a book or movie to be read or watched for discussion, will meet Aug. 29 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Pick: “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts. Copies available at the front desk. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Getting the Most Out of Genealogical Records,” will be held Aug. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

