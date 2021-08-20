Calendar0821 2021

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TEEN GAME Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ROCK CONCERT Weekend will conclude Saturday at the Emma Kelly Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday’s show will feature Rolling Stones tribute band, Street Fighting Band. Tickets are $30 for non-members, $28 for members, military, first responders, and city and county employees.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä HARRY POTTER Scavenger Hunt will be held Aug. 23–28 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Aug. 25 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STEM DAY will be held Aug. 25 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session/Meeting will be held Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, will meet Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä ADULT CRAFT Program will be held Aug. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m..

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Ancestry DNA & Tree Features,” will be held Aug. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.