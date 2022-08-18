Calendar0819 2022

Today

ä HOMESCHOOL BOOK Swap will be held Friday, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.



Upcoming Events

ä TRY SERIES: Trivia will be held Aug. 23 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY WAFFLE Day will be held Aug. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 24 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Creating a Family Binder,” will be held Aug. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä MAGIC CLUB Interest Meeting will be held Aug. 30 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä TORMENTA TUESDAYS is held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.