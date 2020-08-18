BREAKING
Driver denies antagonizing Wilson before fatal shooting of Haley Hutcheson
Judge finds prosecutors had sufficient evidence to seek indictment
Full Story
By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Calendar0819 2020
Calendar0818 2020

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Trustees for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. via Zoom and may be viewed via the library’s Facebook page.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT KITS will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Who to Include in Your Family Tree,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

 Friday

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Advanced sign-up is required.