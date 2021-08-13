Calendar0814 2021

Today

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 5–11.

ä FALL SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Aug. 16 online at www.bullochrec.com and at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sports include football, cheerleading, soccer, archery and volleyball. For more information visit the website or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Aug. 17 at 8:30 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Genealogy & Ethics,” will be held Aug. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä SPECIAL MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BOARD MEETING will be held Aug. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Program will be held Aug. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Aug. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä ROCK CONCERT Weekend will be held Aug. 20&21 at the Emma Kelly Theater beginning at 7:30 p.m. each night. Friday’s show will feature Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute band, Mad Hatters. Saturday’s show will feature Rolling Stones tribute band, Street Fighting Band. Tickets are $30 for non-members, $28 for members, military, first responders, and city and county employees.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, will meet Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TEEN GAME Program will be held Aug. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Aug. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä HARRY POTTER Scavenger Hunt will be held Aug. 23–28 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.