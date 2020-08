Calendar0812 2020

Thursday

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Creating a Family Tree on Ancestry,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä STATESBORO HOUSING Authority will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Friday

ä ADULT BINGO for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Friday via Zoom beginning at 4 p.m. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Room of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Aug. 18 at 4 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Trustees for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Aug. 19 at 4 p.m. via Zoom and may be viewed via the library’s Facebook page.