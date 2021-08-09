Calendar0810 2021

Today

ä SPECIAL MEETING of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Community Room of the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä FALL SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Aug. 16 online at www.bullochrec.com and at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sports include football, cheerleading, soccer, archery and volleyball. For more information visit the website or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Wednesday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Thursday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Saturday

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 5–11.



Upcoming Events

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Genealogy & Ethics,” will be held Aug. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Aug. 17 at 3:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Aug. 17 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.