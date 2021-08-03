Calendar0804 2021

Today

ä FALL SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Aug. 16 online at www.bullochrec.com and at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Sports include football, cheerleading, soccer, archery and volleyball. For more information visit the website or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.



Friday

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Assumptions in Genealogy,” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Saturday

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Aug. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Aug. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.