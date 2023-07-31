Calendar0801 2023

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä DISNEY SIDEKICK Scavenger Hunt will begin Tuesday and continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Wednesday

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library beginning Wednesday. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä FASHION DESIGN Interest Meeting will be held Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR SOCIAL Hour will be held Aug. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 12–18.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä THE BLOOD Connection Blood Drive will be held Aug. 8, 10 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 17 and older.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Attaching DNA Matches to Your Family Tree,” will be held Aug. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Aug. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 6 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341. For ages 6–11.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Event will be held Aug. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CELL PHONE 101 Class will be held Aug. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Event will be held Aug. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Aug. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä POETRY: SPOKEN Word Event will be held Aug. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIDEO GAMES With Mario will be held Aug. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Event will be held Aug. 15at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club Interest Meeting will be held Aug. 15 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Family Tree Cleaning Up,” will be held Aug. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed. For ages 18 and older.

Ongoing Events

ä COMMUNITY KINDNESS Club meets every Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

